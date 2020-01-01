Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.62 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce $727.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $738.90 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $748.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DY shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $40.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 352,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 201,100 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 409,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,120,000 after purchasing an additional 136,286 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after purchasing an additional 119,725 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.