Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.67. Foot Locker posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $4.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

FL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Foot Locker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Foot Locker from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $305,133,000 after buying an additional 454,489 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $304,803,000 after buying an additional 878,954 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $72,057,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 16.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,313 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $75,638,000 after purchasing an additional 253,538 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,175,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $49,269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Foot Locker (FL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.