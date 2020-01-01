Zacks: Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.51 Million

Brokerages predict that Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) will post sales of $15.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.10 million and the lowest is $14.60 million. Great Ajax reported sales of $13.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year sales of $66.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $67.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $65.47 million, with estimates ranging from $61.60 million to $68.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 53.22%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Great Ajax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 54.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

AJX stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $302.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $15.96.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.