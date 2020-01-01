Zacks: Brokerages Expect i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.23. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 14.31% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded i3 Verticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BTIG Research set a $31.00 price objective on i3 Verticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. i3 Verticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 184,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,415. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $31.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.43. The company has a market cap of $748.10 million, a PE ratio of 72.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, COO David Scott Meriwether sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56 shares in the company, valued at $1,562.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at $9,841,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $8,678,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 56.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 224,833 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in i3 Verticals by 1,053.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 134,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth about $3,601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

