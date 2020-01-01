Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to Announce $1.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to post earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Nordstrom reported earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

JWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of JWN stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,671,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,048. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.69%.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $692,190.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $135,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,136 shares of company stock worth $4,013,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Nordstrom by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 6.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 22.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2,451.9% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 322,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 309,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

