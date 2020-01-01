Zacks: Brokerages Expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report sales of $239.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.84 million to $241.50 million. Proofpoint posted sales of $198.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $883.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.60 million to $886.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proofpoint.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Proofpoint from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $114.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.76 and its 200 day moving average is $119.98. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total transaction of $2,372,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,287,407.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $295,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,328 shares in the company, valued at $865,510.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,479 shares of company stock worth $6,859,916 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 714.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

