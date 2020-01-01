Zacks: Brokerages Expect Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) will report $1.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.71 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.82 billion to $7.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $106.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $79.93 and a 1 year high of $108.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.