Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.39. SPX Flow posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX Flow.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FLOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $40.00 price target on SPX Flow and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLOW. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 573.3% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the third quarter worth $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the second quarter worth $118,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. 182,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,024. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.90. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 2.12.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.