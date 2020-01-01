Zacks: Brokerages Set $120.00 Price Target for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $120.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Barrett Business Services an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

BBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Michael L. Elich sold 2,026 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $192,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,993,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerald Blotz sold 5,482 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $498,258.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,037.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,508 shares of company stock valued at $867,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Barrett Business Services by 44.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 19,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBSI opened at $90.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $677.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. Barrett Business Services has a 1 year low of $54.81 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

