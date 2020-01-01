Zacks: Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.11) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Diamond S Shipping an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DSSI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diamond S Shipping in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diamond S Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of DSSI stock opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Diamond S Shipping has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $141.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamond S Shipping will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Recovery Fund Iv Dss Aiv Wlr sold 99,130 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $1,434,411.10. Also, major shareholder Reserve Gp Xii Ltd First sold 3,950,681 shares of Diamond S Shipping stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $54,321,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,710,681 shares of company stock worth $64,664,802 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 64,517.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,072,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 1,070,341 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 39.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 833,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after buying an additional 235,954 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $2,599,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the second quarter worth about $2,476,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 202.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 151,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

