Zacks: Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Edap Tms SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Edap Tms an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Edap Tms alerts:

EDAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edap Tms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Edap Tms in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Edap Tms by 168.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edap Tms by 762.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 205,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 181,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter worth approximately $607,000. 12.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $5.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $128.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.50 and a beta of 1.70.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Edap Tms had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. The company operates in two divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), and Urology Devices and Services (UDS).

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edap Tms (EDAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edap Tms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edap Tms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.