Zacks: Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $3.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Harvard Bioscience an industry rank of 26 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

HBIO stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.91 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.63. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $4.66.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Value Fund Lp Palogic acquired 66,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.29 per share, with a total value of $86,259.72. Also, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 12,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,294.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 102,439 shares of company stock worth $178,492. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 401.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the second quarter valued at $118,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.