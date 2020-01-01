Zap Trading Down 19.4% This Week (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Zap has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market cap of $223,761.00 and $7,921.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zap alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.45 or 0.06014667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029776 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002125 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036308 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zap’s official website is www.zap.org. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.