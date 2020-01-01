ZB (ZB) Market Capitalization Tops $91.00 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. ZB has a market cap of $91.00 million and $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZB token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00189666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.01351450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk. The official website for ZB is www.zb.com.

ZB Token Trading

ZB can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Hotbit and ZBG. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB using one of the exchanges listed above.

