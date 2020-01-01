Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Hits $234.62 Million

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Zcash has a market cap of $234.62 million and $89.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for about $28.11 or 0.00389756 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, Bithumb, Gemini and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00073771 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00119729 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000465 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001492 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 8,346,231 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Allcoin, Bitlish, BigONE, Bithumb, Kraken, Bitfinex, CoinEx, Gate.io, OTCBTC, CoinExchange, WEX, Huobi, Cryptomate, BiteBTC, Sistemkoin, Gemini, BX Thailand, BTC-Alpha, Coinrail, BTC Trade UA, Braziliex, Ovis, Binance, GOPAX, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Mercatox, Bittrex, Exmo, Graviex, LocalTrade, LiteBit.eu, Altcoin Trader, OKEx, Poloniex, Bitinka, C2CX, BitBay, Kuna, LBank, CEX.IO, Trade Satoshi, BCEX, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Liquid, Crex24, Cryptopia, YoBit, HitBTC, Coinut, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Coinroom. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

