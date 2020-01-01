ZClassic Market Cap Achieves $1.58 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $2,430.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002742 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00388752 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00073575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00115995 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000459 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001526 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 8,030,424 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

ZClassic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

