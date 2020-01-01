ZCore Trading 8.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCR)

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. ZCore has a total market cap of $198,574.00 and $961.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZCore has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $50.98, $10.39 and $51.55.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 100.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 5,946,153 coins. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

