Zebi One Day Trading Volume Tops $254.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Zebi has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $338,341.00 and $254.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Liquid, DDEX and LATOKEN.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01367493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00123922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zebi Token Profile

Zebi’s genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io.

Buying and Selling Zebi

Zebi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Liquid, LATOKEN, IDEX, Koinex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

