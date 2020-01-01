ZelCash (ZEL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $5.67 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060850 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00044054 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00584833 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00233972 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085232 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001792 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.