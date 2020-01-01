Zennies (ZENI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,771.00

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded down 19.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Zennies has traded 100.1% higher against the US dollar. Zennies has a market cap of $144,045.00 and approximately $1,771.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000213 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Zennies Profile

ZENI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone. The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone.

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

