ZEON (ZEON) One Day Volume Hits $7,311.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 68.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, ZEON has traded 461.5% higher against the dollar. ZEON has a total market cap of $2.26 million and $7,311.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,116,817,153 tokens. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The Reddit community for ZEON is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

