Zetacoin (ZET) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10,609.00

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. In the last week, Zetacoin has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $214,818.00 and approximately $10,609.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Novaexchange, Cryptopia and CoinEgg.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,139.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.62 or 0.02823119 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00542293 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020599 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000515 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 170,858,728 coins. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, CoinEgg and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zetacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

