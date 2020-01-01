Zeusshield Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,064.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $286,803.00 and $6,064.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC and LBank. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01367493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00123922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

