ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Hits $0.0048 on Exchanges

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $912,185.00 and approximately $43,029.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00038854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.16 or 0.06054971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029775 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002109 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036335 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001236 BTC.

About ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com.

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

