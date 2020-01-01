Zipper 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $742,632.00 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Zipper has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $742,632.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zipper has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Zipper token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, IDCM, DigiFinex and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00036094 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000928 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000262 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (ZIP) is a token. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. Zipper’s official website is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

