ZMINE (ZMN) Market Cap Hits $211,879.00

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One ZMINE token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. During the last seven days, ZMINE has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. ZMINE has a total market capitalization of $211,879.00 and $223.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00053289 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00338753 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013784 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003474 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00015643 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ZMINE

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,621,013 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,576,254 tokens. The official website for ZMINE is zmine.com. The official message board for ZMINE is medium.com/zmineofficial. ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZMINE Token Trading

ZMINE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and BX Thailand. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

