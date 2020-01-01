ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.46 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for about $1.85 or 0.00025561 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. ZrCoin has a market cap of $8.46 million and $37,225.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZrCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ZrCoin

ZrCoin launched on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,602 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZrCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZrCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.