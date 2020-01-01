ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $18,618.00 and $4.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.81 or 0.00632893 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003879 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002068 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001241 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,016,821,107 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,846,821,107 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

