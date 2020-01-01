ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ZumCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $857,604.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm.

Cryptonight

Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin's total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

