Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s previous close.

ZYNE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.29.

ZYNE opened at $6.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $140.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 4.62.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $72,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $87,000. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

