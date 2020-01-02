-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is $0.71. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dicerna Pharmaceuticals.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.15). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In related news, Director Peter Kolchinsky sold 397,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $9,500,617.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John B. Green sold 3,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $71,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,211,767 shares of company stock worth $122,347,281. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,467,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,868,000 after purchasing an additional 48,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,339,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,842,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after purchasing an additional 163,799 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,347,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,152,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after purchasing an additional 406,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRNA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.06. 768,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823,622. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

