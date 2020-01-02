$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Earthstone Energy posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 30,683 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 105.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 24,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,151. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $4.62. The company has a market cap of $383.52 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 2.01. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

