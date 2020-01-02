$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brigham Minerals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.30. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brigham Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brigham Minerals.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MNRL shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Brigham Minerals in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of MNRL opened at $21.44 on Thursday. Brigham Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.11.

In related news, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $13,944,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brigham Minerals (MNRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.