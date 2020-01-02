$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.20. Luxfer posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE LXFR traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.05. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.31. Luxfer has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $26.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 11,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Luxfer by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 165,327 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Luxfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

