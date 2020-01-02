$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) will post $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. United Natural Foods posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

UNFI stock opened at $8.76 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $468.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other news, Director Peter Roy purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Muehlbauer purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

