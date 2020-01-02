$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.73 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Varex Imaging’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VREX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Varex Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Jonaitis sold 13,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $419,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $609,100.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 2,325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,893,000 after buying an additional 778,710 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,684.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 605,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,185,000 after buying an additional 572,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,821,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 198,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1,063.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 178,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $29.81 on Thursday. Varex Imaging has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

Earnings History and Estimates for Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX)

