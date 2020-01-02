$0.36 EPS Expected for Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will announce $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axis Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Axis Capital reported earnings per share of ($1.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 120.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axis Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $5.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Axis Capital.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.73 million. Axis Capital had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

AXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of Axis Capital stock opened at $59.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62. Axis Capital has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axis Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 142.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Axis Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

