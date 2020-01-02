$0.37 EPS Expected for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Santander cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE:SC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 842,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SC. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,067.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 332,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,095 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 74,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

