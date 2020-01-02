$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.43. Johnson Controls International posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.78.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $78,091.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,138.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,747 shares of company stock worth $3,074,392. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

