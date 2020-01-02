$0.50 EPS Expected for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Carnival’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Carnival reported earnings per share of $0.49 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Macquarie set a $53.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

CCL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.85. 85,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,085. Carnival has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival by 579.6% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival by 74.8% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

