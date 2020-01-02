$0.75 EPS Expected for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.80. American Water Works posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 208.7% during the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 149.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

