$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for TC Pipelines’ earnings. TC Pipelines posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TC Pipelines will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TC Pipelines.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.00 million during the quarter. TC Pipelines had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a positive return on equity of 40.25%.

Several research firms have commented on TCP. Bank of America raised shares of TC Pipelines from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $40.00 target price on TC Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of TC Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Pipelines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 6.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 790,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after buying an additional 46,760 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TC Pipelines by 33.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in TC Pipelines in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TCP opened at $42.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.66. TC Pipelines has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $43.93.

About TC Pipelines

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

