$0.76 EPS Expected for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.80. Brunswick posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.28. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $976.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.32 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brunswick from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.81.

NYSE:BC opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $62.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Also, CFO William Metzger sold 4,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $245,221.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.6% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 83,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

