$0.87 EPS Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.87. Sensata Technologies reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sensata Technologies.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $849.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Cross Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.32.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allisha Elliott sold 23,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,229,591.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,484 shares of company stock valued at $5,662,498. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,211. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.23. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $54.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

