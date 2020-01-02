$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Silicon Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

SLAB stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,197. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $117.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,963.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 832.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 23.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

