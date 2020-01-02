$0.92 EPS Expected for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to announce $0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Synopsys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.94. Synopsys posted earnings of $1.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Synopsys.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synopsys from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.89.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $3.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,308. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys has a one year low of $81.03 and a one year high of $146.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,152.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after acquiring an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,590,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,602,000 after acquiring an additional 118,002 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 33.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,061,000 after acquiring an additional 888,033 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after acquiring an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,054.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synopsys (SNPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.