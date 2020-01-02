$0.95 EPS Expected for CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) This Quarter

Analysts expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.00. CGI posted earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

GIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on shares of CGI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.60.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. CGI has a twelve month low of $59.56 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 182.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 13.6% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

