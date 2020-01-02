0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.0281 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. 0Chain has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $1,523.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 0Chain has traded down 0% against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000403 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000287 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net.

Buying and Selling 0Chain

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

