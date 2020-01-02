0xcert 1-Day Volume Hits $42,151.00 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. 0xcert has a market cap of $280,835.00 and approximately $42,151.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.85 or 0.05970709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030126 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002121 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036234 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00001244 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert (ZXC) is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xcert should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

