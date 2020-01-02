$1.03 EPS Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. AMETEK reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Gordon Haskett started coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

AME stock opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $100.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.02%.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,673.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 197.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

